As Patterson Companies (PDCO) Shares Declined, Cove Street Capital Lowered Position by $995,400; D L Carlson Investment Group Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 47,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The hedge fund held 743,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, down from 791,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 178,053 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday Will Be Eligible to Earn Annual Cash Incentive Compensation; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 97,338 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 112,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $134.92. About 11.44M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $23.87 million for 16.87 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.43% negative EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 79,300 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 157,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,000 shares, and has risen its stake in The Monarch Cement Company (MCEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 186,872 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Federated Pa reported 236,041 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.17% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Parkside Financial Bank Tru holds 517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Limited Com holds 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 50,859 shares. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 54,121 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 3.61 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 487,732 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 213,014 shares stake. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Signaturefd Lc reported 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs by 24,120 shares to 64,500 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 29,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.