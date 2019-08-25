As Patterson Companies (PDCO) Market Value Declined, Prospector Partners Upped Stake by $3.58 Million; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 141.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 170,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 290,375 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 590,552 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 04/04/2018 – Patterson Dental Launches New Cloud Practice Management Solution – Fuse; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 5,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 62,801 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 57,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 577,381 shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.11% or 49,074 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Communications Llc holds 0.15% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 42,818 shares. Amg Natl Trust Bancshares owns 0.18% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 136,842 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 33,044 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 106,596 shares in its portfolio. Fmr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.21M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 144,112 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability owns 69,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 19,143 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Pnc Svcs Gru has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 24,538 shares. Mairs Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 599,765 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has 30,868 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 298,346 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 2,403 shares. Westwood Holding Grp Incorporated Inc owns 0.03% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 114,800 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (NYSE:TR) by 49,236 shares to 109,883 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,353 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting PDCO Put And Call Options For February 15th – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Patterson Companies Stock Dropped 10% This Morning – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Patterson Companies, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PDCO) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Conagra Brands, Patterson Companies, and Zynex Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 150,064 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 16,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,773 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 21,000 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.06% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Ls Inv Advsr Lc invested in 0.04% or 4,434 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Cookson Peirce reported 13,865 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.13% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Vanguard invested 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 7,699 shares. 5,200 are held by Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Co. Bancshares Of America De invested in 0% or 218,898 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 7,587 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 100 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).