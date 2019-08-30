As Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Market Value Declined, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Lowered Its Holding; As Green Dot (GDOT) Market Valuation Declined, Apis Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake by $480,000

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.66M, down from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 555,393 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY COULD BUY ASSETS ALONGSIDE PARTNERS; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – DEAL FOR $67.0 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Completes a 33-Megawatt Wind Farm, Its First in Japan; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN’S PUERTO RICO FARM SANTA ISABEL OPERATING BUT NOT FULLY; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL M&A OPPORTUNITIES IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 Pattern Development Completes Financing of Stillwater Wind Project in Montana; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes First Wind Power Facility in Japan; 24/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 13 Days; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Enters Agreement to Sell Operations in Chile

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 342,926 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management holds 464,055 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.39% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Smith Graham And Invest Advsrs LP stated it has 170,216 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 148,775 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 36,292 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 1.36 million shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 4.45M shares. State Street holds 1.50M shares. Mackenzie stated it has 13,031 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 3,629 shares. Moreover, Stevens Cap Management Lp has 0.1% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 36,973 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0.03% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 1.79 million shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 4,211 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 396,216 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PEGI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 123,857 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co reported 144,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intact Invest holds 1.81% or 1.74 million shares. Eventide Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 1.03 million shares. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 0.01% or 6,822 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 59,587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 51,228 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The. Moreover, First Trust LP has 0.01% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 302,137 shares. Whittier stated it has 270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Gradient Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 400 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Federated Investors Pa invested in 212,545 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 928,250 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $118.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 127,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).