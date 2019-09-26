As Patrick Industries (PATK) Stock Value Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Holding; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 6,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 9,319 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $668,000, down from 16,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $72.89. About 880,676 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 56.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 16,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,550 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617,000, down from 28,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 69,714 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 41,412 shares to 80,180 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 14,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Systems Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Patrick Industries Is Starting To Look Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Common Stock (PATK) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $24.58M for 9.80 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold PATK shares while 70 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 59.00% less from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Blackrock invested in 3.33M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Psagot Investment House Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 34,926 shares. Moreover, Rk Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 1.31% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 86,100 shares. 8,400 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Aurora Investment Counsel has 0.66% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 7,759 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 3,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 11,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Glenmede Tru Na owns 78 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode has 298,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Llc accumulated 57,441 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.22 million for 25.67 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 27,100 shares to 229,170 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Fin Gru owns 4,564 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 19,259 are owned by Blue Capital. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech holds 1.41 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Bollard Ltd reported 100,435 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc accumulated 310,584 shares. Swedbank owns 2.20M shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Middleton Inc Ma reported 80,735 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie reported 3.75% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Vision Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.32% or 16,860 shares. Patten Gru holds 0.6% or 20,511 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,758 shares. Arvest Bankshares Trust Division reported 221,238 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 4,654 shares.