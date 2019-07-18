As Patrick Industries (PATK) Stock Rose, Nbw Capital Has Increased Its Holding; Ycg Boosted Its Stake in Schwab Charles New (SCHW) by $1.00 Million

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 778,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.57 million, up from 755,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 4.25M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) by 97.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 39,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,950 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 40,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 44,547 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 593,864 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Nokomis Ltd Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 186,747 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York reported 11,582 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 58,800 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Everence Cap accumulated 0.04% or 4,460 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Rhumbline Advisers holds 66,372 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 274,268 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 32,260 shares. Psagot Inv House accumulated 25,000 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 110,538 shares. 36,045 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Sys.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti by 13,403 shares to 38,540 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,043 shares to 562,602 shares, valued at $38.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. Shares for $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A..

