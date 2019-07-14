As Patrick Industries (PATK) Stock Rose, Holder Edge Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding by $357,000; Ccm Investment Advisers Lifted Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Value Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 39 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 7,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 101,689 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 33.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 28,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,768 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82 million, up from 84,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 19.72% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.42 per share. PATK’s profit will be $27.20 million for 10.10 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Dec 18, 2018 – Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) CEO Todd M Cleveland Bought $925,500 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Crosses 8,000 Mark: Play 5 Top-Ranked Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Engineered Metals and Composites, Inc. – PR Newswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Patrick Industries Is Starting To Look Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 13,715 shares to 40,365 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 154,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings.