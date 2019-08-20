As Patrick Industries (PATK) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Mad River Investors Stake in Dish Network (DISH) Has Decreased by $304,575 as Market Value Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 640% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 74,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 103,652 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 1.12 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc Incorporated holds 135,176 shares. Cna has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 13,345 shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Whittier Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cetera Advisor Net Lc owns 12,870 shares. Sei Investments owns 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 174,320 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Quaker Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 101,375 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 285,261 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation holds 28,704 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 192,253 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 78,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16.07 million activity. The insider ERGEN CHARLES W bought 500,005 shares worth $15.72 million.

