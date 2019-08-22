As Patrick Industries (PATK) Stock Declined, Timucuan Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $2.88 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lowered by $19.21 Million Its Holding

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 138,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 315,716 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.14 million, down from 453,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $131.8. About 3.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 640% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 74,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 80,437 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 36,954 shares to 161,934 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.