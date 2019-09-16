As Patrick Inds (PATK) Shares Declined, Rk Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Share Price Rose, Holder Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $524.24 Million

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 58,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 86,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, down from 144,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 119,014 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28B, down from 10,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $169.56. About 1.50 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold PATK shares while 70 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 59.00% less from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset owns 157,944 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.37% or 60,693 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability accumulated 16,364 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 7,702 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.02% or 1.19M shares. Moreover, Victory Management has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Aperio Ltd, a California-based fund reported 13,726 shares. Huntington Comml Bank invested in 221 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.02% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). 12,550 are owned by Bowling Port. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 7,562 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $323.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,722 shares to 34,722 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 107,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $24.59M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.71% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 2,100 shares to 3,100 shares, valued at $117.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

