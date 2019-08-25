As Patrick Inds (PATK) Shares Declined, Goldman Sachs Group Has Raised by $839,790 Its Position; South Dakota Investment Council Boosted Concho Res (CXO) Position by $1.35 Million as Stock Value Declined

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 47,642 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 35,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.96. About 2.15M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS IT CLOSED SALE OF NON-CORE LEASHOLD IN 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JACK HARPER SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN WELL EFFICIENCIES; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 13/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $159; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 18,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 145,001 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, up from 126,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.11% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 147,646 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16,800 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,954 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.66 million activity. Helms Susan J bought $49,084 worth of stock or 700 shares. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $492,240 was bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S. $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by HARPER JACK F. The insider Schroer Brenda R bought 1,500 shares worth $104,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.