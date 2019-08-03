As Parsley Energy (PE) Valuation Declined, Mitchell Group Has Decreased Position; Iron Financial Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $316,000

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97M shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 27.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 69,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 180,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 249,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 6.79M shares traded or 50.62% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 404.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 17.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $101.32 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

