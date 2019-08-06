As Parsley Energy (PE) Valuation Declined, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Boosted Its Holding by $86.73 Million; National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Stake in Mastercard (MA) Lowered by $875,375

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 298.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 6.09 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.59 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 1.43 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $261.76. About 1.36M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 9.54M shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh by 20,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,499 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).