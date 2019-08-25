As Parsley Energy (PE) Valuation Declined, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Trimmed Stake by $341,373; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Armstrong Shaw Associates Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.33 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 62,703 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 80,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 5.06M shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 11,185 shares to 37,413 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 39,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,346 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 35,489 shares. Eagle Asset Inc owns 0.26% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2.55M shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Monarch Prns Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.34% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.86% or 4.48M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 1.75M shares. 12,507 were reported by Virtu Limited Com. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Principal Finance stated it has 321,153 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 22,031 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,200 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 170,089 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 66 are owned by Whittier. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 36,109 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cantel Medical Corp.’s (NYSE:CMD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.