As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Dnb Asset Management As Has Boosted Its Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Artal Group Sa Has Boosted Position

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.25M, up from 412,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 15.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 31,881 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $606.06 million, up from 27,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 5.73 million shares traded or 22.73% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 64,828 shares to 876,688 shares, valued at $44.64 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,548 shares, and cut its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

