As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Rose, Viking Fund Management Has Cut Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Declined While Berkshire Hathaway Lowered Position

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 405,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 1.75M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45 million, down from 11.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $100.57. About 1.43M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) by 7,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Ener (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE:TGNA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.12M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co Incorporated has invested 0.74% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bank Of America De owns 1.02 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 225,749 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited accumulated 122,800 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,458 shares. 15,700 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Com accumulated 14.04 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 981,488 shares. 8,250 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group. Korea Invest holds 224,900 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Chevron Phillips Chemical reportedly makes $15B acquisition bid – Houston Business Journal” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Declining Fortunes Of Phillips 66 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Red Oak Pipeline Announces Supplemental Open Season – Business Wire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il accumulated 3,366 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bridges Mngmt reported 5,274 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0.03% or 123,574 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company stated it has 202,052 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, World Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sageworth Tru Company holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Ltd reported 142,398 shares stake. Argent Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 25,344 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Scotia Capital has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,969 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 309,764 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Lc holds 17,738 shares. Bennicas Associates holds 0.54% or 6,410 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Grp Investment Advsr Limited Liability invested in 3,373 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Congress Asset Management Company Ma holds 0.08% or 61,300 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 5.38 million shares to 70.91M shares, valued at $3.66B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.