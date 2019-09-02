As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $5.61 Million; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Boosted Holding

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 295,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.88M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 3.90 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 44027.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 1.81M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.33M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 42 shares. 49,100 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. New York-based Jane Street Gru Lc has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Gluskin Sheff Assoc has 23,427 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ls Inv Limited Co invested in 3,686 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 191,070 shares. 94,445 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Scout Invs invested in 620,526 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Prudential stated it has 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 211,519 were accumulated by Amp Investors. Group Inc stated it has 7,734 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Plc holds 105,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 76,723 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.19% or 14.04M shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $116.93M for 11.78 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 412,113 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 563,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 657,974 shares to 12.32M shares, valued at $499.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 11,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,120 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nippon Life Insur Communication has 0.45% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 255,400 shares. Investment House Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 47,039 shares. Field & Main Retail Bank has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hightower Trust Ser Lta has invested 1.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Northside Management Llc holds 9,009 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. At State Bank has invested 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Thomasville Bank invested in 28,218 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt accumulated 355,308 shares. S&Co Incorporated invested in 279,705 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Reik & Co Lc has invested 0.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Shayne Company Llc reported 2,800 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Riverhead Ltd Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 56,575 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 12,034 shares. Dorsey Wright holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 29,783 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 13,256 shares.