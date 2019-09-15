As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Declined, Holder Denali Advisors Has Cut Stake; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Share Price Declined While Cipher Capital LP Has Raised Holding by $1.04 Million

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 283.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 40,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 54,216 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 14,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 1.37M shares traded or 25.05% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) by 86.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 3,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70,000, down from 27,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 3.85M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 30,872 shares to 105,428 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 97,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,324 shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 245,062 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,776 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 194,535 were reported by Zweig. 20,208 were accumulated by Shell Asset Company. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 210,315 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 43,193 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 54,229 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 994,261 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd holds 0.02% or 12,012 shares. 227,521 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) or 56,122 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 300 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs invested 0.08% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.33M for 12.17 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) by 7,900 shares to 58,300 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamco Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 32,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.