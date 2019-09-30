As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Declined, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Drexel Morgan & Company Trimmed Its Holding by $387,860

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 412,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 5.54M shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Drexel Morgan & Company decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company sold 205 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 453,993 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $80.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany International Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 240,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32M for 11.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

