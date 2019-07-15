As Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Rose, Sankaty Advisors Raised Its Holding; 1607 Capital Partners Boosted Stake in Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) by $803,376

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 100,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 8,339 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has risen 2.01% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500.

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 1.70 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Management Grp accumulated 0.09% or 2.81M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.07% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 46 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated. Capital Impact Advsr Limited Co accumulated 114,627 shares. Whittier Trust Company holds 0% or 66 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 153,162 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 19,859 shares. Serv Automobile Association has 813,240 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 13,949 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 399,329 shares. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) reported 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Jbf has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Limited invested in 21,252 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Webster Bank N A holds 3,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,284 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,414 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 88,592 shares. 32,640 are held by Morgan Stanley. 1607 Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Icon Advisers invested in 258,511 shares. Sit Inv Associates Incorporated reported 1.01% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Karpus Mgmt Inc accumulated 4.47M shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd holds 3,971 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 0% or 11,908 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC).