As Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Rose, Sankaty Advisors Has Raised Stake by $2.96 Million; As West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Share Price Rose, Sandhill Capital Partners Has Lifted by $672,650 Its Stake

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 195,669 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 3.20 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Parsley Energy To Participate In Upcoming Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Herc Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 39,204 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 20,600 shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.75 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 151,730 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Comm Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 806,198 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 120,000 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 37,525 shares. Fil Limited reported 136 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc reported 0.01% stake. 35,000 were reported by Jbf Incorporated. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 11,032 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 525 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Lp owns 125,000 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 3,591 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 0.11% or 21,759 shares. 96,571 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Natixis reported 26,611 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Cibc Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 1,508 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation stated it has 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Carroll Fincl has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Etrade Management Ltd Com holds 10,120 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Stifel accumulated 29,648 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company (JAZZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “West Announces Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.