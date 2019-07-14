As Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Rose, Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Raised Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Stake Boosted by Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 5,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,968 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, up from 85,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 159,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 2.87 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 15,344 shares to 6,368 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 5,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,724 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.32% or 4,258 shares. First United Financial Bank Tru holds 14,368 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks invested in 198,907 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Perkins Cap Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 3.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 54,734 were reported by Art Ltd Liability Com. Parthenon Limited Liability Co reported 30,831 shares stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Com owns 660,562 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Cna Financial holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,500 shares. Moreover, Trustco Commercial Bank N Y has 2.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 2.6% or 385,917 shares. King Wealth accumulated 31,670 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 189,264 shares. Japan-based Nomura Hldg has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 7,510 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Communication has 0.11% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 42,405 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc reported 286,980 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 16,323 shares. State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 7.51 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 202 shares. Alps invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Oakbrook Invs Llc owns 13,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Advsrs Asset invested in 31,295 shares. Legal And General Public Limited owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 685,652 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 844 shares. New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.48% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% or 49,841 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 5.51 million were accumulated by Invesco Ltd.