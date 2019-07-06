As Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Rose, Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Boosted by $3.02 Million Its Holding; Prince Street Capital Management Raised Its Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) as Market Valuation Rose

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 159,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 2.49 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $638.18. About 300,935 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenex Inc by 318,000 shares to 232,000 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). J Goldman & LP holds 0.04% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 1,249 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 19,137 shares. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 5,175 shares. Atria Invs Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1,606 shares. Agf has 7,046 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Driehaus Limited Liability Corporation reported 49,375 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp invested in 0.22% or 1.04 million shares. Fundsmith Llp invested in 0.05% or 18,267 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2,027 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.45% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Da Davidson & invested in 1,816 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancshares Of has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Manhattan owns 90 shares. Hillman has 16.34% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 72,642 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Lc accumulated 26,113 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.03% or 276,797 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pnc Fincl Gru holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 36,028 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.02% or 1.24M shares. Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tci Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Spirit Of America Management Ny accumulated 127,550 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 1.56 million shares. Denali Advsr Ltd reported 0.08% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 399,290 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Carmignac Gestion reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 2,200 shares.