As Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Rose, Holder Discovery Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Harding Loevner LP Raised Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $4.87 Million; Shares Rose

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 71,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.10 million, up from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73.44. About 1.17M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 295,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.88M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 1.93 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 12,953 shares stake. Perkins Coie Tru Communications reported 1,210 shares stake. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.67% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Brookstone Capital invested in 6,259 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 77,618 shares. Highlander Capital Management Lc holds 0.07% or 1,719 shares. Old Natl State Bank In invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 185,172 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 9,167 shares. 3,247 were reported by B Riley Wealth Management. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak holds 1.85% or 21,485 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com invested in 110,209 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 10,270 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust holds 0.46% or 45,102 shares. Becker Mgmt owns 6,168 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 1.32 million shares to 6.46 million shares, valued at $578.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 834,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 184,700 shares to 289,448 shares, valued at $34.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 39,200 shares stake. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp owns 10.29M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 200 shares. Pinnacle Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gluskin Sheff & Associate Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 23,427 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nwq Mgmt Comm Ltd Company owns 240,101 shares. 170,089 are held by Avalon Advsrs Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.04% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 209,834 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pnc Finance Ser Grp Inc Inc stated it has 36,028 shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 1,900 shares.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.12 million for 12.38 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.