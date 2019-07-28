As Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Rose, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreased Its Position by $341,373; Regents Of The University Of California Has Increased Texas Instruments (TXN) Position by $643,500

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,703 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 80,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.04 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28M shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23,095 shares to 130,153 shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What TopBuild Corp.’s (NYSE:BLD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.16M for 10.89 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Caymus Prtn LP owns 3.37% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 786,315 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.04% or 5.51 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.01% or 191,070 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Lc reported 170 shares. Agf Invests Inc accumulated 119,271 shares. Proxima Cap Limited Liability Com reported 3.19% stake. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 279,735 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Co accumulated 685,652 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fil reported 136 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Mellon stated it has 6.21M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern accumulated 0.01% or 1.56M shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 19,906 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 66,776 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab reported 9,540 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $25.20 million activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $743,400 was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. 7,800 shares were sold by Kozanian Hagop H, worth $785,791. Van Haren Julie sold $1.60M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $2.34 million were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $702,392 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. Barker Ellen had sold 1,435 shares worth $145,203 on Thursday, January 31.