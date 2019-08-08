As Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Declined, Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Increased Its Position; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Position in Intl Fcstone (INTL) Has Boosted by $551,000 as Stock Price Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 3.30M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 97.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 29,400 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $696.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 10,201 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 09/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 8 Days; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 16,045 shares to 52,712 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 2,916 shares to 1,782 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 26,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,488 shares, and cut its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI).