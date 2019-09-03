As Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Declined, Sankaty Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $2.96 Million; North Point Portfolio Managers Raised Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $368,354

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 65,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $184. About 3.91 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 09/05/2018 – Google to ban all ads related to Irish abortion referendum; 26/04/2018 – Unlike in U.S., Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain; 22/03/2018 – In Shadow of Facebook, Cashless Sweden Fears Data Privacy Risks; 10/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli Statement on Facebook CEO; 23/03/2018 – Facebook dropped from Australian Ethical ETF after data breach; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s upper ranks have looked very familiar for a very long time. Of the top 14 or so executives not named Mark Zuckerberg, the average tenure is 9.5+ years. All of these people, except CFO Dave Wehner, worked at Facebook before its 2012 IPO; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Won’t Even Talk to Facebook Employees Right Now; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz: Americans are Deeply Concerned Facebook Engages in Pervasive Pattern of Bias and Political Censorship; 16/04/2018 – Facebook must face class action lawsuit over face-tagging in photos, judge rules

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company's stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 905,639 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 55,685 shares to 335,701 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 72,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,646 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

