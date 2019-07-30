As Parsley Energy (PE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Has Raised Its Stake; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Cut Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding as Market Value Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 1.22M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 21,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,659 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 47,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 468,336 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,986 are held by Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp owns 3,981 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt owns 35,717 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Decatur Mgmt accumulated 117,128 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Franklin Res Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 620,020 shares. Friess Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ent Financial Service invested in 0.3% or 19,546 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 218,575 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Magnetar Finance Ltd Llc invested in 3,323 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Portland Lc holds 54,729 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest, Maine-based fund reported 612,563 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 2.95M shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 4,644 shares. Moreover, Ranger Investment Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 36.97 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 25,344 shares to 34,190 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 71,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Management L P, Texas-based fund reported 2,170 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 320,342 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.01% or 114,211 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 39,200 shares stake. 202 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,852 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 37,465 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp reported 544,354 shares stake. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 543,950 are held by Prudential Fincl. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 1492 Cap Mgmt Lc owns 131,759 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,100 shares. Earnest Prns Llc reported 170 shares stake.

