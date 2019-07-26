As Parsley Energy (PE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Lowered by $1.07 Million Its Holding; Hightower Advisors Has Upped Western Digital (WDC) Position by $5.61 Million as Share Value Declined

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 78.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 116,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,473 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, up from 148,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 3.50 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 56,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 253,580 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 309,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 6.75M shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.16 million for 10.96 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.