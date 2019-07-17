As Parsley Energy (PE) Share Value Rose, Sankaty Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $2.96 Million; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Value Rose, Efg Asset Management Americas Has Increased Position

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 4.13M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 1,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,523 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $365.15. About 490,378 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Navistar International Corporation’s (NYSE:NAV) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Parsley Energy: 2019 Progressing According To Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Herc Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,032 were reported by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation accumulated 193,256 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 9,978 shares or 0% of the stock. Hap Trading Lc stated it has 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 30,133 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.65 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 300,000 were reported by Dsam Prtn (London). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 6,957 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Llc accumulated 105,778 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 87,195 shares. Ranger Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 49,841 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 269,053 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 10,643 shares. Cornerstone holds 293 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 126,225 shares to 10,004 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,742 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.