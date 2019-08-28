As Parsley Energy (PE) Share Value Declined, Sankaty Advisors Upped Its Position; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake Held by Greenlight Capital Inc

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 4.30M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 1.59M shares traded or 84.32% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Ltd invested 0.05% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 1.4% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated invested in 229 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested in 17,071 shares. Donald Smith & has 10.66% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Amer Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 17,300 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 55,173 shares. Utah Retirement owns 18,521 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 1,850 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability owns 1,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 1,193 shares. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 78 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 333 shares. Aristotle Boston holds 1.63% or 676,648 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Inc reported 119,271 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 16,631 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fund Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Regions Fin stated it has 10,471 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2,386 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 109,322 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 320,342 shares or 0% of the stock. Hite Hedge Asset Llc has 54,997 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc owns 14.04M shares. Amg National Tru National Bank & Trust reported 0.04% stake. Principal Financial Group Inc owns 321,153 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 1.02 million shares stake. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Key Hldg (Cayman) Ltd has invested 8.24% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The Maine-based Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

