As Parsley Energy (PE) Share Value Declined, Balyasny Asset Management Decreased by $14.76 Million Its Stake; Mirador Capital Partners LP Cut Its Facebook (FB) Position by $522,644

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 47.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 776,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 872,939 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.60 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 1.07 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 2,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, down from 22,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $184.81. About 5.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Bannon declined to comment on suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix, but zeroed in on Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: #Facebook signs lease at big @WeWork outpost in #MountainView as co-working company; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 09/04/2018 – 04/09 The Cable- Deutsche Bank, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO PLAN TESTIFYING BEFORE COMMITTEE APRIL 12; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: For One Senator, Cambridge Analytica Breach Hits Close to Home; 02/05/2018 – FB INVESTING IN TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST ACCURACY ACROSS LANGUAGES; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica Got His Personal Data Too; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook over use of personal data – report

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,783 shares to 51,401 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 138,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to stop news headline changes from advertisers – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 76,264 were reported by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of. Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 4,938 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Communications Inc owns 18,800 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Country Fincl Bank owns 216,582 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 2.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.17 million shares. Renaissance Technology Llc reported 3.42 million shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 4,729 shares. Sei reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maverick reported 25,510 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0.75% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 181,447 shares. Huntington Bancshares stated it has 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 6.49 million are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1,375 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt owns 1,284 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before You Buy Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 27,046 shares to 148,745 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 42,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).