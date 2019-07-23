As Parsley Energy (PE) Share Price Rose, Sankaty Advisors Has Upped Stake by $2.96 Million; Highlander Capital Management Position in Apple Com (AAPL) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 3.27 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,984 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.84. About 17.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,900 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.63 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 19,859 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of invested in 0% or 200 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 151,730 shares. Syntal Cap Limited Liability holds 2.37% or 272,464 shares in its portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel holds 0.31% or 30,850 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0% or 84,017 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 11,220 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Corporation. Signaturefd Limited has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 9,540 shares. Fmr Lc owns 8.48 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Natixis has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Sei Investments reported 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).