As Parsley Energy (PE) Share Price Declined, Holder Viking Fund Management Trimmed Holding; As First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Stock Rose, Terril Brothers Lifted Its Position by $939,000

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 303,136 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 3.73M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $244,753 activity. Denny Michael B. bought $19,939 worth of stock or 670 shares. DUESER F SCOTT also bought $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, April 30. Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought 128 shares worth $7,816. TROTTER JOHNNY bought 3,000 shares worth $184,830.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Investors has 10,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,076 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 412,544 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. 246 are owned by Carroll Financial Associate. Doliver Advsr Lp stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 122,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 40 shares. 2.18 million were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 758,768 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 20,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Group Incorporated accumulated 345,670 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 41,760 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 216,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 29,330 shares.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.33 million for 12.17 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,616 were reported by Utah Retirement. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Nv owns 14,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 935,051 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 88,000 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nwq Inv Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Stifel Financial Corp invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Susquehanna Group Llp has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 165,083 shares. Jbf Capital reported 30,000 shares stake. First Financial In holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 13.55 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.03% or 1.09M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 47,789 shares.