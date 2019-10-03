As Parsley Energy (PE) Share Price Declined, Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Raised Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Stake

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 39,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 94,536 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 54,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 4.50M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 119.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 12,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 5,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 7.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

