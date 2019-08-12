As Parsley Energy (PE) Market Value Declined, Sankaty Advisors Upped by $2.96 Million Its Position; As Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) Share Value Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Boosted Stake by $1.89 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 2.27 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 12,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 41,165 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, up from 28,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $164.64. About 161,142 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 32,414 shares to 120,432 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,892 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

