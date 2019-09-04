As Parsley Energy (PE) Market Value Declined, Sankaty Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $2.96 Million; As Fireeye (FEYE) Market Valuation Declined, S Squared Technology Boosted Stake

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 44,994 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 69,939 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 22,500 shares to 53,890 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,690 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Cap Management owns 13,800 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Alyeska Invest Group LP owns 0.41% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 1.74M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Mairs And Power stated it has 0.04% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Moreover, Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability has 0.8% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 309,011 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 8,349 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.54% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 25,981 were accumulated by Element Capital Ltd Liability. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 11,000 are owned by Palisade Capital Nj. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 248,110 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 17,393 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 351,122 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.