As Parsley Energy (PE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Viking Fund Management Cut by $2.76 Million Its Holding; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $7.92 Million

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 405,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.24% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.05M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.16M for 10.89 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 46 shares. Dsam (London) reported 0.84% stake. Ranger Invest Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ftb Advsr invested in 319 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 10,471 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 523,477 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.25% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 6.81M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 8.48M shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Co has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nordea Inv accumulated 9,540 shares. Axa holds 0.02% or 249,800 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt owns 11,220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 55,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Herc Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE:TGNA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank invested in 45,235 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt, a -based fund reported 62,352 shares. Jolley Asset Ltd Com accumulated 34,696 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aurora Invest Counsel holds 23,000 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 21.36 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Savant Ltd Llc holds 0.41% or 19,650 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,950 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 8.15 million shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invesco reported 3.91 million shares. Venator Limited reported 50,201 shares. Lbmc Advsr Limited Liability reported 10,494 shares. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls owns 2,500 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 364,226 shares to 10,239 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.