As Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Stock Value Declined, Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered Stake by $342,000; Capital International Investors Has Trimmed Its American Tower (Reit) (AMT) Position by $66.68 Million

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (AMT) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 326,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 5.41 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11B, down from 5.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in American Tower Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.74M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 88.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,254 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 20,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 3.85M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 87,596 shares to 14.09 million shares, valued at $1.94B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies Inc (The) (NYSE:WMB) by 401,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc (Usd).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,460 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. First Tru stated it has 4,708 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Newfocus Fincl Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 1,139 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cortland Advisers Lc stated it has 3.13% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hudock Capital Gru Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 50 shares. 21,275 are owned by Carderock Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 2.61 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Evergreen Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 2,733 shares in its portfolio. Selkirk Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 49,150 shares. Oppenheimer & accumulated 0.28% or 50,967 shares. Cap Intl Ca has invested 3.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dowling And Yahnke owns 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,379 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc holds 37,284 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 21.54 million shares.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.33M for 12.17 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spc Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 33,515 shares. Amg Natl Savings Bank accumulated 41,782 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1.46 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. 398,647 are held by Aqr Capital Limited Liability Com. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ranger Investment Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,170 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 16,500 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bridges Invest Management Inc owns 12,112 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 570 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Hodges Management holds 0.11% or 53,850 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 374,232 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc has invested 0.17% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).