As Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Stock Price Declined, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Upped Holding by $480,453; Amg Funds Has Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $348,897

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 147.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 25,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 42,405 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 17,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 8.36M shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 13,390 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, down from 19,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 11.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 11/04/2018 – Brain Corp CEO Dr. Eugene lzhikevich to Speak at CONNECT; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE ON COMPANY’S INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN JANUARY PLEDGED TO CUT $1 BILLION IN COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q MSM Chip Shipments 185M-205M; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm ‘Currently Evaluating Potential Restructuring’ to Reduce FY18 Annual Effective Tax Rates

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,953 shares to 29,913 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,623 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). California Public Employees Retirement holds 360,313 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 1.24M shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 306,386 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 370,156 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc owns 286,980 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset Limited reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Shaker Ltd Com Oh accumulated 0.21% or 15,374 shares. Hap Trading Ltd stated it has 10,458 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% stake. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 105,778 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 160,047 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 21,238 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 134,393 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gladius Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fiduciary reported 35,822 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The California-based Iconiq Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Maine-based Bangor Comml Bank has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 17,899 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 83 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd reported 3,488 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt holds 1.23% or 48,201 shares in its portfolio. Odey Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.9% or 195,561 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 220,121 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors has 448,421 shares. The New York-based Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Baker Avenue Asset Lp has 0.57% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 120,435 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,249 shares.

