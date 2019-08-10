As Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Shares Declined, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Stake; Eni S P A (E) Holder Pnc Financial Services Group Boosted Holding

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 147.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 25,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 42,405 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 17,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.66 million shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Eni S P A (E) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 16,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% . The institutional investor held 188,539 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 171,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Eni S P A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 225,570 shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 17.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 18/04/2018 – ENI GETS INDONESIAN ENERGY MINISTRY APPROVAL FOR MERAKES FIELD; 21/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT AND ITALY’S ENI MADE NO COMMERCIAL HYDROCARBON DISCOVERY AT MARIA-1 BLACK SEA WELL -SOURCE CLOSE TO OPERATIONS; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 18/04/2018 – ENI CFO SAYS NOT THINKING OF ANY PLAN TO SELL CHEMICAL BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – ITALY’S SAIPEM SAYS 2017 REPORTED LOSS 328 MLN EUROS AFTER RESTRUCTURING AND TAX CHARGES AS WELL AS WRITEDOWNS; 27/04/2018 – Eni 1Q Net Pft EUR946M; 16/03/2018 – ENI: AVERAGE BREAK-EVEN FOR NEW PROJECTS BELOW $30 A BARREL

More notable recent Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Stepan Company’s (NYSE:SCL) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ESCO Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:ESE) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 46,667 shares to 88,083 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 16,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,827 shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors owns 22,031 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 42,400 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 500 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 66,776 shares in its portfolio. Channing Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 576,706 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Jp Marvel Inv Advsr holds 0.55% or 88,315 shares. Fund Mngmt owns 165,918 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 979,558 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 595,222 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 319,324 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.6% or 54,304 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 87,195 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 60,921 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership owns 3,150 shares.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s (NYSE:SAVE) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Pentair plc’s (NYSE:PNR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.