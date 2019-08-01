As Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Shares Declined, Holder Capital World Investors Decreased Its Position; Walleye Trading Holds Position in Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 49.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 4.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 4.66 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.02 million, down from 9.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.86% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 7.50 million shares traded or 65.32% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 85.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 116,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 251,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 135,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 1.39M shares traded or 29.99% up from the average. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 263,000 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $80.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 7,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 17.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $101.37 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp reported 321,153 shares stake. Connecticut-based Paloma Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 170 shares. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) reported 74,133 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 13,654 shares. Shell Asset Management Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 43,667 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fund Mngmt owns 165,918 shares. Moreover, Korea has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 224,900 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 4,000 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 159,791 shares. Discovery Mgmt Ltd Liability Ct has 1.65M shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates stated it has 5.02M shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp has 43,830 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

