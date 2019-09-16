As Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Shareholder State Street Lifted Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake

State Street Corp increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 32.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 739,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 3.04 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358.96 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.42. About 535,594 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 88.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,254 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 20,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 5.24% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 5.01M shares traded or 6.48% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019

