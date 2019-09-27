As Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Market Value Declined, S&Co Has Upped Holding; Capital Research Global Investors Increased Stake in Semtech (SMTC) as Market Valuation Rose

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 57,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 404,354 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69M, up from 346,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 5.54 million shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 254,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 874,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.00 million, up from 620,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 905,716 shares traded or 65.32% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Semtech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMTC); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 47c; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q EPS 18c; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Semtech Sees 2Q EPS 25c-EPS 33c, Not FY19; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Doesn’t Expect Deal to Have Any Material Impact on Earnings

More notable recent Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “34 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Semtech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Care About Semtech Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SMTC) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SMTC Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:SMTX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold SMTC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Piedmont Invest stated it has 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Sei invested in 0% or 14,872 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Amalgamated Bancshares owns 12,264 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 15,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 188,602 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 67,536 shares. Profund Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 10,495 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 228,651 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 48,144 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has invested 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 4,300 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 11,600 shares.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8.03 million shares to 34.43M shares, valued at $1.83B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 929,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.48M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr owns 319 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,821 shares stake. 69,900 were reported by Teton Advsrs Inc. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Impact Advsrs Limited accumulated 0.28% or 40,566 shares. 373 are held by Cordasco. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 424,267 shares. Oslo Asset Mngmt As holds 1.66M shares. Amer Intl Gp Inc invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 22,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Llc reported 706,362 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.02% or 162,561 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bain Capital Credit Lp reported 282,164 shares. 9,600 are owned by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micro Focus seeing PE, big tech interest – repot – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What KBR, Inc.’s (NYSE:KBR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.