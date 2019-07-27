As Parker (PH) Shares Declined, Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lowered by $924,426 Its Holding; Nuveen Asset Management Maintains Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX)

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Parker (PH) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 5,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,778 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, down from 63,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.89. About 731,224 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 54,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 866,377 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 812,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 7.70M shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “WPX Energy To Explore Options For Its Permian Water Business – Forbes” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 42,820 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 5,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc has 571,100 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Weiss Multi accumulated 1.69M shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 37,439 shares. Encompass Advisors Llc reported 1.91% stake. 157,850 are owned by Ameritas Invest. 37,208 are owned by Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Shelton Management accumulated 369 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 56,502 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 105,800 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Allstate Corp owns 0.07% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 207,562 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp owns 36.77 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company owns 0.91% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1.03 million shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 186,555 shares to 4.78 million shares, valued at $20.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 45,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Parker Aerospace Supplies Fully Digital Flight Control System for FAA Type-Certified Gulfstream G600 Business Jet – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Parker Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results NYSE:PH – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Parker-Hannifin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:PH) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $355,325 activity. The insider OBOURN CANDY M sold $150,178. 875 shares were sold by Bowman William R, worth $150,341.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 6,313 shares to 29,746 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 23,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,782 were accumulated by Greenleaf Trust. Earnest Prns Llc accumulated 73 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 6,076 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 422,592 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.41% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Fil reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Delphi Mgmt Ma holds 6,769 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & Communications has 158 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 35,564 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 70 shares. Ghp Incorporated owns 2,675 shares. Natl Pension, a Korea-based fund reported 167,732 shares. Hartford Fincl Management has invested 0.59% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Aperio Grp Ltd owns 89,975 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Company reported 1,534 shares.