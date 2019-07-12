As Parker (PH) Shares Declined, Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $791,217; First Financial Has Lifted Position in Comcast (CMCSA) as Valuation Rose

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 15.19M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 NBCUNIVERSAL CAPEX TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE, DRIVEN BY INVESTMENT IN THEME PARKS – SLIDES; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Parker (PH) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 4,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,082 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 25,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $163.42. About 1.34 million shares traded or 44.11% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 10.79M shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Elm Lc, a California-based fund reported 11,794 shares. Dana Invest owns 984,994 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 155,380 shares. Haverford Trust Comm holds 2.35% or 3.17M shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Barnett Inc stated it has 123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa holds 1.79 million shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department reported 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Martin And Tn holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 41,321 shares. Wade G W And stated it has 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd owns 16,589 shares. Grimes & Co owns 277,756 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 2.25M shares.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L also sold $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest holds 216,314 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 6,259 were reported by Guyasuta Inv Advisors Incorporated. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co holds 5,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset One Limited accumulated 63,310 shares. Jefferies Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Beutel Goodman & invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Eaton Vance reported 538,574 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has invested 0.08% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Private Tru Co Na has invested 0.17% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 3,728 are owned by Bokf Na. 691 are owned by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc. Moreover, Planning Lc has 0.3% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 5,649 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.11 EPS, down 3.42% or $0.11 from last year’s $3.22 per share. PH’s profit will be $395.06 million for 13.14 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $355,325 activity. Gentile Thomas C had sold 319 shares worth $54,806 on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, February 7 the insider OBOURN CANDY M sold $150,178.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Communications (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 141,575 shares to 265,726 shares, valued at $23.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 87,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM).