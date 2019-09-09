As Parker Hannifin (PH) Valuation Declined, Lodge Hill Capital Upped by $3.69 Million Its Stake; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $4.86 Million

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 15.42 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $176.76. About 488,610 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 42,000 shares to 428,000 shares, valued at $20.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 94,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,833 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 372,087 shares to 484,229 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gms Inc by 260,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp.

