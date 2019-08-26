As Parker Hannifin (PH) Valuation Declined, Lodge Hill Capital Has Increased Stake by $3.69 Million; Summit Asset Management Increases Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX)

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 2.03 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $158.83. About 266,727 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech holds 0.18% or 601,107 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sasco Capital Ct holds 1.88% or 376,079 shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company accumulated 114,988 shares. 139,074 were accumulated by Bailard Inc. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Inc has 0.27% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Dynamic Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Burney holds 359,656 shares. Jlb & Assocs has 2.58% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 229,993 shares. Bluecrest Limited reported 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 0.56% or 939,327 shares in its portfolio. 62,160 were accumulated by Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 140,778 shares. 37,700 are owned by De Burlo Grp Inc. 78,220 were accumulated by Penobscot Inv Com.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “TJX Companies Earnings: Still on Pace for Modest Growth in 2019 – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street Mostly Agrees: TJX Stock Is A Bargain – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TJX Companies: Rough Quarter, But Thesis Intact – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies (TJX) PT Lowered to $62 at Cowen – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Parker Hannifin To Acquire Exotic Metals Forming Company For $1.7B – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Parker-Hannifin Pays Up For Exotic Metals Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares to 248,008 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Topbuild Corp by 108,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,561 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).