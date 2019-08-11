As Parker Hannifin (PH) Stock Value Declined, Gotham Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $27.52 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Whitebox Advisors Lowered by $884,934 Its Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 48.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 98,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 104,004 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 202,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85M shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 26/03/2018 – Retail AI Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q-End Industrial Backlog $372.3B, Up 7%; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 82.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 160,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 35,042 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, down from 195,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $164.51. About 436,081 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 0.32% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Elm Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 21,942 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Capital Inv Advsr Lc holds 144,626 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company reported 35,590 shares. Adirondack Rech And holds 0.13% or 20,457 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 321,383 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt invested in 0.84% or 303,251 shares. Cap Intll Invsts reported 28.11 million shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 14.35 million shares. Lucas Management reported 43,610 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc owns 42,954 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Dsc Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 18,047 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,381 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 90,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares to 407,281 shares, valued at $52.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 521,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 20,467 shares to 25,341 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 395,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $205,147 activity. Bowman William R sold 875 shares worth $150,341.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 30,902 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,528 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 537 shares. Geode Management Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Hightower Limited Liability holds 11,412 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Service Grp Incorporated holds 159,286 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 15,646 shares stake. First has 4,945 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity invested 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Webster Bancshares N A reported 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware stated it has 1,340 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 3,683 shares. Jefferies Gp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 5,386 shares in its portfolio.

