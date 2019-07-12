As Parker Hannifin (PH) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Nomura Holdings Cut Holding; As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Share Value Rose, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Trimmed Stake by $2.25 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.48. About 7,423 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 06/03/2018 – The 72-Inch Polaris® RZR® Is Here, Introducing the RZR® XP Turbo S – Unleash the Beast; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 55.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The stock increased 2.59% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $167.65. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.11 EPS, down 3.42% or $0.11 from last year’s $3.22 per share. PH’s profit will be $403.07M for 13.48 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.04 million for 12.72 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

