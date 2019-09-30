As Parker Hannifin (PH) Stock Price Declined, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Upped Its Stake by $3.50 Million; Basswood Capital Management Has Decreased Premier Finl Bancorp (PFBI) Position as Share Value Declined

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 20,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 165,488 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.14M, up from 144,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.39. About 261,552 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (PFBI) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 91,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.34% . The hedge fund held 201,218 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, down from 293,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Premier Finl Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 5,557 shares traded. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) has declined 15.66% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBI News: 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $33.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBI); 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: Resulting Merger Will ExpandFull Service Footprint Into Charleston, West Virginia; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PFBI shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.47 million shares or 1.50% more from 4.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Ridge Partners Ltd Company stated it has 1.18% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 221,688 shares. City Holding owns 7,500 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 321 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 662,301 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.18% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 9,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 11,212 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 908,742 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap invested in 0.04% or 198,119 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc accumulated 130,902 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) for 480,830 shares.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Fndtn Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 239,555 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $14.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 111,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $291,727 activity. Shares for $152,500 were bought by SCAGGS NEAL on Tuesday, September 3. 3,000 shares were bought by CLINE PHILIP E, worth $45,000 on Monday, August 5.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Covington Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 9,490 were accumulated by Edgestream Prns L P. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 0.01% or 336 shares. Argent Company stated it has 0.08% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 4,992 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dupont Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 31,975 shares. Hendley Co invested in 3,655 shares. Trustmark National Bank Department invested in 0% or 250 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com owns 37,136 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.09% or 2,881 shares. 11,728 were accumulated by Atria Invs Lc. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Gp Ltd Llc invested in 165,488 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 908,553 shares.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $842.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81,712 shares to 269,122 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.